AFCON 2025: We Can Do More About Our Inability To Keep Clean Sheet –Bassey

Calvin Bassey has said the Super Eagles can do more about their inability to keep clean sheets, as they get ready for the knockout phase of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

The Super Eagles were one of the highest scoring sides during the group stage at this year’s tournament.

Eric Chelle-led team scored eight goals but conceded four goals, letting in goals in the three group matches.

This has raised concerns among football fans the team get set for the knockout stage.

Commenting on the team’s lack of clean sheet, Bassey said it is their desire to not let in goals.

“We always want to keep a clean sheet of course, it’s something me and Semi (Ajayi) talk about us being the central defenders,” he told journalists at the team’s final training session on Monday before Monday’s game with Mozambique.

“I think if you look at most of the games it’s just little details and we are making sure that going into the next stage we don’t concede such types of goals.

“It’s a collective effort, we can do more about it, we can improve on it and hopefully we get it right.”

The Super Eagles will go into the encounter with Mozambique as favourites, thanks to their pedigree and record against the Mambas.

In five previous meetings, the Super Eagles have four wins and one draw.

But Bassey warned about looking down on any opposition.

He said:”Never underestimate any team, you can’t underestimate any team. Look at yesterday’s game Tunisia had 11 men, Mali had 10 men they beat them, they took it all the way to penalties.

“On paper we have all the big names but for us it’s focusing on ourselves and making sure we do everything right and making sure we execute the game plan we have and that’s the most important thing.”

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco

Photo by Ganiyu Yusuf in Fes, Morocco



