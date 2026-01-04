AFCON 2025: What We Know About Mozambique Team –Ndidi

Ahead of Monday’s AFCON 2026 round of 16 clash, Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has said he and his teammates know all about the Mozambique team.

Mozambique finished as one of the best third-placed sides after securing one win and suffered two defeats in the group stage.

This would be the second time Mozambique will face the Super Eagles at the AFCON since their first meeting in the group stage of the 2010 edition.

Speaking in Sunday’s pre-match press conference Ndidi described the Mambas as a side that cannot be underrated.

“They are a very good team, they want to play, they are very aggressive, they play like a team,” Ndidi said.

“So we’ve seen the team we’ve watched their group stage game we know they fight but the main focus is about us, it is about how we approach the game, how we want it.

“So we just focus on the game but they are a very good team, no team in this tournament should be underrated.”

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco



