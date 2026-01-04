Lessons I Learned From Disappointment Of AFCON 2023 With Mali –Chelle

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has explained some of the lessons he has learnt from his disappointing experience with Mali at the 2023 AFCON coming into this year’s tournament.

Chelle, who was in charge of Mali at the 2023 edition, was on the verge of taking them to the semi-finals against hosts Cote d’Ivoire who played with 10 men for most parts of the game.

But Cote d’Ivoire equalised in the 90th minute before netting the second goal two minutes into second half of extra-time.

Reflecting on the heartbreak of the 2023 tournament, Chelle spoke about measures he has taken heading into this year’s edition in Morocco.

Also Read: AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Can’t Win Title — Kerr

“Since this AFCON started I’ve tried to be more focus, more concentrated, more calm and I try to analyse during a game and after the game I try to forget about what happened around the team and around me,” he said in his pre-match presser on Sunday.

“Like I said everytime about my philosophy and project, so I try to be focus and calm so these are my lessons.

“I don’t know if it is an advantage but the reality is there will be two teams on the pitch and the question is if my team will be ready for this fight and like I said we are focus on this team Mozambique.”

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco

Photo by Ganiyu Yusuf in Fes, Morocco



