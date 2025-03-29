Aina Set To Sign New Two-Year Contract At Nottingham Forest

Ola Aina is expected to sign a new two-year contract with Nottingham Forest before the end of the season.

The new contract will also include an option for additional year.





The Nigeria international’s current contract with the Tricky Trees will expire in the summer.

Aina has been linked with Premier League big guns; Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea.

The 28-year-old is however willing to commit his future to Nottingham Forest.

Aina joined the Tricky Trees on a free transfer two years ago after severing ties Serie A club Torino.

He has established himself as one of the best full-backs in England.

By Adeboye Amosu



