Close Menu
    Nigerian Footballers Abroad

    Aina Set To Sign New Two-Year Contract At Nottingham Forest

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Ola Aina is expected to sign a new two-year contract with Nottingham Forest before the end of the season.

    The new contract will also include an option for additional year.


    The Nigeria international’s current contract with the Tricky Trees will expire in the summer.

    Read Also:Brazil Sack Head Coach Dorival After Humiliating Defeat To Argentina

    Aina has been linked with Premier League big guns; Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea.

    The 28-year-old is however willing to commit his future to Nottingham Forest.

    Aina joined the Tricky Trees on a free transfer two years ago after severing ties Serie A club Torino.

    He has established himself as one of the best full-backs in England.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.