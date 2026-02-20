Ajayi Close To Hull City Comeback Following Injury Spell

Semi Ajayi is making progress from his latest injury setback, according to Hull City head coach Sergej Jakirovic, reports Completesports.com.

Ajayi has been sidelined since sustaining a hamstring injury in Nigeria’s bronze medal match against the Pharaohs of Egypt at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations last month.

The 32-year-old was replaced by Chidozie Awaziem late in the game.

The centre-back has missed Hull City’s last six games across all competitions.

Ajayi is now expected to return to training with his teammates next week.

“Crooksy looks like he will be available for Portsmouth away, Semi Ajayi, next week he will start group training with us. We do have a problem though with Matty Jacob,”Jakirovic was quoted by Hull Daily Mail.

” Matty had a non contact injury in Tuesday’s training session and there is an MCL grade two injury, so we will lose him for six to eight weeks. It means we have lost an option at left full-back.”

By Adeboye Amosu



