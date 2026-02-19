ECL Playoff: Nigerian Winger Ismaheel Scores In Lech Poznan’s Away Win Against KuPS

Nigerian winger Taofeek Ismaheel was on target for his Polish club Lech Poznan, in their 2-0 win at KuPS in their UEFA Europa Conference League playoff first leg in Thursday night.

Ismaheel got on the score sheet with four minutes left to play in the first half to double his side’s lead.

Lech Poznan made a good start to the game as the broke the deadlock with just nine minutes on the clock through Antoni Kozubal.

Born in Lagos, Nigeria, Ismaheel started his career with Norwegian second tier side Skeid, where he suffered relegation to the Norwegian third tier.

Ismaheel joined Fredrikstad on 9 November 2020, signing a three-year contract. Before the second half of 2021–22, Ismaheel signed for Lorient in the Ligue 1.

Before the 2022 season, he was sent on loan to Norwegian club Vålerenga. On 2 April 2022, he debuted for Vålerenga in a 1–0 loss to Molde. On 10 August 2022, Ismaheel moved on loan to Beveren in the Belgian second tier.

On 17 July 2024, Ismaheel moved to Polish Ekstraklasa club Górnik Zabrze on a three-year contract, for an undisclosed fee.

Also, on 1 September 2025, Ismaheel joined Lech Poznań on a season-long loan, with an option to make the move permanent.

By James Agberebi



