Ajibade Bids Atletico Madrid Farewell

Super Falcons forward Rasheedat Ajibade has penned a farewell message to Atletico Madrid Femenino.

Ajibade made her last appearance for the Spanish Liga F club against Barcelona last Saturday.

The 25-year-old took to the social media to thank the fans and club for their support.

“What a tough pill to swallow last night, not the outcome we’d hoped for,” she began, addressing the bittersweet nature of her farewell match.

“But honestly, I can feel us getting closer to where we want to be, improving season after season. With the dedication I see from this team, I know there’s so much greatness waiting for this team down the road.”

The winger joined Atletico Madrid from Norwegian club Avaldnes in January 2021.

The former FC Robo Queens player won two titles with the club; Copa de la Reina and Supercopa de Espana.

By Adeboye Amosu



