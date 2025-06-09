Osimhen Will Stay At Galatasaray –Ozbek

Galatasaray president Dursun Ozbek has disclosed that Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen won’t be leaving the club this summer.



The Nigerian international recently rejected a €75m move to Saudi club Al Hilal.



Speaking with Hurriyet, Ozbek stated that the Super Eagles star is most loved by fans of the Turkish giant and are eager to play a big role in convincing Osimhen.

“Victor Osimhen is staying at Galatasaray; his affection will be the most important factor. Negotiations are ongoing.



“We hope to give you good news next week.”



The Nigerian striker spent last season on loan with Gala from Napoli, helping the Turkish giants to the league and cup double.



