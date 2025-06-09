Done Deal: Chelsea Sign Strasbourg Defender Sarr

Chelsea have announced the signing of Mamadou Sarr from Ligue 1 outfit RC Strasbourg.

The 19-year-old penned a contract until 2033.

Sarr was a regular for Strasbourg during the 2024/25 campaign and played a key role in the French team securing qualification for European football next season.

The 19-year-old made 28 appearances across all competitions and helped the club seal a place in next season’s UEFA Conference League play-off.

The centre-back first showed his high potential in the academy of RC Lens before joining Lyon.

Having progressed through the club’s youth ranks, he made his senior debut during the penultimate game of the 2022/23 season.

The influential defender was handed two more senior outings during the following campaign before he embarked on a five-month loan spell at Belgian club RWD Molenbeek.

Sarr, a France U-20 international, joined Strasbourg last August and quickly established himself as a regular starter in defence.

He made 27 starts in Ligue 1 as Strasbourg claimed a seventh-place finish.

The youngster is the son of Senegal World Cup veteran and former Lens midfielder Pape Sarr.



