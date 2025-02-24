Akpoguma: Hoffenheim Deserved Draw Against Stuttgart

Kevin Akpoguma has reflected on Hoffenheim’s home draw against VFB Stuttgart at the PreZero Arena on Sunday.

Hoffenheim and Stuttgart battled to a 1-1 draw in the keenly contested Bundesliga encounter.





The visitors took the lead through Nick Woltemade in the sixth minute.

Gift Orban equalised for the home team 14 minutes from time.

It was Orban’s fourth goal since his arrival at the Village club in January.

“It was a deserved point. Stuttgart were better in the first half, but in the second half we had more passion and more energy. We earned the goal through good pressing,” Akpoguma told the club’s official website.

“We even had a chance to win, but the draw is fine. We were asleep when they scored, we need to defend better. Stuttgart has enormous quality in attack.”

Hoffenheim will host Bochum in their next game on Saturday.

By Adeboye Amosu



