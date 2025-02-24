NPFL: Kano Pillars Extend Suspension Of Head Coach Abdallah

Kano Pillars have extended the suspension of their technical adviser Usman Abdallah until after the matchday 28 fixture against Kwara United.

Abdallah was recently suspended by the club’s management following the team’s poor run and fallout with the supporters.





The decision was reached during a management meeting held at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kofar Mata on Sunday.

The extension followed a request from the club’s

disciplinary committee chaired by Alhaji Muhammad Danjuma Gwarzo.

As a result, Chief Coach Ahmed Garba Yaro Yaro will lead the team in the upcoming fixtures against Akwa United on Wednesday and Rangers this weekend.

Yaro Yaro will also take charge of the matchday 28 fixture against Kwara United pending further decisions regarding Abdallah’s return.

By Adeboye Amosu



