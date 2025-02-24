Ex-Turkish International Hints Fenerbahce On How To Stop Osimhen In Derby

Former Turkish international Tümer Metin has identified Black Stars of Ghana defender Alexander Djiku as the player Fenerbahce’s coach Jose Mourinho should assign to stop Victor Osimhen in today’s (Monday) derby with Galatasaray.

Since his loan move to Galatasaray Osimhen has been impressive in front of goal.





The Super Eagles star has scored 14 goals in 18 league games and 20 goals across all competitions this season.

The former African Player of the Year has scored four goals in his last five games for Galatasaray.

Metin, who also played for Besiktas, named Djiku as the ideal player to neutralize Osimhen’s threat.

“If we get Osimhen from Galatasaray, he won’t be able to go to the goal right now,” he was quoted as saying by habersarikirmizi.com.

“I will give Djiku to Osimhen and say ‘Wait on his back even when he goes to the edge of the pitch to drink water.”

Meanwhile, Galatasaray are top in the league table on 63 points, six points ahead of Fenerbahce.

However, Fenerbahce have shown slightly better form than Galatasaray in recent weeks, and despite winning just one of their last six meetings against their rivals—losing four—they will arrive in Istanbul with confidence.

On the injury front, Galatasaray will be without Alvaro Morata, who has suffered a hamstring injury, meaning Osimhen could be paired with Ahmed Kutucu in attack.

Mauro Icardi remains sidelined for the season with a serious knee injury, while Ismail Jakobs continues to struggle with an Achilles issue.

Fenerbahce are missing Caglar Soyuncu and Diego Carlos, though Djiku is expected to return to the defence after recovering from injury.



