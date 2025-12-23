Akwuegbu: Eagles Must Not Depend On Osimhen For Goals At AFCON 2025

Former Nigerian international Benedict Akwuegbu has warned the technical crew not to depend solely on Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen for goals at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.



The three-time AFCON champions will be aiming to kick off their campaign today against Tanzania on a winning note before Tunisia and Uganda, respectively, in Group C.



Speaking with Footy Africa, Akwuegbu, who expressed optimism that Nigeria will excel at the tournament, urged Eric Chelle to adopt more varied tactics and a different style of play.

“I’m optimistic that the team will excel; we just need to keep hope alive. We must continue to support the NFF and the entire team. We have the players and the quality needed to win the tournament.”



“My only advice to the coach is to adopt more varied tactics and a different style of play. The team currently relies too heavily on Osimhen, and whenever he doesn’t play or score, the team tends to struggle. Many countries are now familiar with our approach and will focus on marking Osimhen and Lookman out of the game.



“It’s important for the coach to develop a system in which goals can come from any player and where there are multiple match winners, as this is an area the team currently lacks.”



