AFCON 2025: Iwobi Talks Up Super Eagles Preparation Ahead Tanzania Clash

Alex Iwobi had said he and his Super Eagles teammates are working really hard and hopefully it will pay off when they face their Group C opponents.

On Monday the Super Eagles continued their preparation ahead of their opener against Tanzania today (Tuesday).

Despite the light rain the players and the coaching crew were putting in the work as they get set to begin their campaign.

Speaking to journalists before the start of the training session, Iwobi spoke about the defeat to Egypt in a friendly match, stating that they only focused on lessons learnt from the encounter.

Also Read: 2025 AFCON: Super Eagles Look To Maintain Dominance Over Tanzania

“We lost a preparation game but we took some positives, a lot of new faces a lot of people adapting to the system, adapting to the way the manager wants us to play.

“We are still preparing, we are working hard, we have the full team now together hopefully the preparation will go well and we will get the results.”

The Super Eagles will go into the clash with Tanzania as clear favourites l, having recorded five wins and three draws against their East African opponent.

The only AFCON encounter between the Super Eagles and Tanzania was in the opening game of the 1980 edition in Nigeria which ended 3-1 in favour of the home side.

By James Agberebi



