NPFL: Olanrewaju Thumbs Up Rivers United’s Performance In Draw With Katsina United

Rivers United head coach Yemi Olanrewaju has expressed satisfaction with his team’s performance against Katsina United.

The Port Harcourt club held their hosts to a 1-1 draw in a Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday 18 encounter in Ilorin on Monday.

Azeez Falolu gave Katsina United the lead in the 23rd minute, while Stephen Manyo equalised for the hosts 15 minutes from time.

Olanrewaju declared that they deserved more from the game.



Read Also:NPFL: Remo Stars Suffer Home Loss, Rangers Pip Ikorodu City

“We’re the better side despite the fact that players were tired due to long travels” Olanrewaju told reporters after the game.

“We squeezed them, just that mistake at the back which gave them the chance to score.

“It’s a game that we deserved to win but considering how many games we have played in recent days, I will say we are happy with the result.”

Rivers United extended their lead at the top of the table following the stalemate.

They top the standings with 34 points from 18 matches.

By Adeboye Amosu



