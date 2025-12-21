NPFL: Remo Stars Suffer Home Loss, Rangers Pip Ikorodu City

Holders Remo Stars lost 3-2 at home to Bendel Insurance at the Moshood Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta on Sunday.

Insurance took the lead through Wisdom Ndon in the 14th minute, while Chinedu Nwosu doubled the lead two minutes before the half hour mark.

Olalekan Adeleke reduced the deficit for Remo Stars two minutes before the half hour mark.

Henry Onyian scored an own goal five minutes before the break to help the visitors regained their two goal lead.

Remo Stars pulled a goal back through Victor Mbaoma in the 62nd minute.

At the Umuahia Township Stadium, Abia Warriors defeated Warri Wolves 1-0.

Sunday Megwo scored the winning goal from the penalty spot deep into stoppage time.

In Ilorin, Kwara United defeated Bayelsa United 2-0.

Babatunde Bright and Ini Emmanuel got the goals for the home team.

Shooting Stars recorded a 2-1 win over Niger Tornadoes at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasinga, Ibadan.

Gbolagade Adelowo gave Shooting Stars the lead from the penalty spot late in the first half, while Promise Awosanmi doubled the advantage in the 66th minute.

Former U-23 Eagles striker Kufre Ebong reduced the deficit for Tornadoes in stoppage time.

Former champions Rangers beat Ikorodu City 2-1 in Enugu.

Rangers led 2-0 courtesy of goals Godwin Obaje, and Christian Nwobodo.

Rasheed Owolabi pulled one back for Ikorodu City in added time.

Wikki Tourists and Kun Khalifat battled to a 0-0 draw at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi.

FULL RESULTS

‎3SC 2-1 Tornadoes

‎Abia Warriors 1-0 Wolves

‎Wikki 0-0 Kun Khalifat

‎Rangers 2-1 Ikorodu City

‎Remo Stars 2-3 Bendel Insurance

‎Kwara Utd 2-0 Bayelsa Utd

‎El-Kanemi 3-2 Enyimba

Kano Pillars 2-1 Plateau Utd

By Adeboye Amosu



