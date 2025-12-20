NPFL: Olanrewaju Blames Fatigue For Rivers United’s Defeat To Barau FC

Rivers United head coach Yemi Olanrewaju has blamed fatigue for his team’s defeat to Barau FC, reports Completesports.com.

Finidi George’s side lost 4-1 to Barau FC in a rescheduled Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, matchday five encounter at the Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano on Friday.

Osimaga Duke gave Rivers United the lead after five minutes.

Barau FC equalised in the 25th minute from Usman Maidubji’s penalty.

Read Also:What Media Group Splashes ₦40bn On Historic NWFL, NNL Development Deal

Jimmy Ambrose struck just before half time to give Barau FC the lead for the first time in the game.

Substitute Kabir Abdullahi scored two more goals for the hosts in the second half.

“Conceding four goals doesn’t really show the true nature of the game. We controlled the match and had about 70 per cent possession, but the outcome wasn’t what we wanted. I think fatigue played a big role — the players looked tired,” Olanrewaju said after the game.

“It’s been a tough run with a lot of travelling. You go back to Port Harcourt, then make a two-day trip again. It’s not easy for the boys, but this is Rivers United — we’re built for tough moments. One or two games won’t go your way in a 38-game season.”

By Adeboye Amosu



