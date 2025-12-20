EPL: João Pedro Salvages Draw For Chelsea At Newcastle

Newcastle United and Chelsea battled to an exciting 2-2 draw at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

Nick Woltemade opened scoring for the hosts in the fourth minute following an error by Wes Fofana.

The Germany international doubled the advantage 16 minutes later.

The Magpies created more chances in the first half but were unable to increase their lead.

Chelsea fought back in the second half with Recce James reducing the deficit from a free kick four minutes after the break.

James curled his effort over the wall and in off the inside of the post with Aaron Ramsdale, at full stretch, helpless.

Chelsea deservedly drew level midway through the second half courtesy of a fine finish from João Pedro.

The Blues remain in fourth, while Eddie Howe’s team move up to 11th ahead of the rest of the weekend’s games.



