AFCON Now To Hold Every Four Years

The Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON, will now hold every four years from 2028, Completesports.com reports.

Confederation of African Football, CAF, Patrice Motsepe made the announcement during his interaction with the media in Rabat, Morocco on Saturday.

The AFCON has been played every two years since inception in 1968.

There was, however, a one-year gap between the 2012 and 2013 editions.

Three countries; Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda will host the 2027 edition.

The competition will however switch to a four-year cycle after the 2028 edition.

“We have the most exciting new structure for African football,” Motsepe said.

“I do what is in the interests of Africa. The global calendar has to be significantly more synchronised and harmonised.”

Motsepe also confirmed that a new annual tournament names Africa Nations League will be introduced from 2029.

By Adeboye Amosu



