AFCON 2025: We Want To Be Surprise Team — Comoros Coach Cusin

Comoros’ head coach Stefano Cusin has stated his team want to be the surprise package at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Cusin’s side are drawn in Group A with hosts Morocco, Zambia and Mali.

Les Coelacantes will be making their third AFCON appearance in Morocco.

They will will face the Atlas Lions in the competition’s opening fixture in Rabat on Sunday.

Read Also:Ex International: Chelle’s Tactics Will Determine How Far Eagles Can Go In AFCON 2025

The Canadian said his side want to go as far as possible in the tournament.

“We do not want to place limits on ourselves. Saying that our objective is simply to get through the group stage could create a sense of complacency,” Cusin told CAFonline.

” We will take the tournament one match at a time, with the ambition of going as far as possible.

“We have a young and promising team. Whatever the outcome, we will accept it, because everything is in God’s hands. We are approaching this Africa Cup of Nations with enthusiasm and with the determination to be the surprise team of the tournament.”

By Adeboye Amosu



