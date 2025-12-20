Ex International: Chelle’s Tactics Will Determine How Far Eagles Can Go In AFCON 2025

Former Nigerian international Mohammed Gambo believes Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle’s tactical formations will determine how far Nigeria will progress at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.



Gambo made this known on the backdrop of the team’s 2-1 loss to Egypt in a friendly on Tuesday, where he questioned Chelle’s deployment of some players in different positions.



Recall that Nigeria will kick off their campaign against Tanzania on Tuesday, December 23, before facing Tunisia and Uganda, respectively.



In a chat with Footy Africa, Gambo, who was part of the Super Eagles squad at the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup, advised Chelle to play the players to their strengths.

“I saw the friendly game and I believe Chelle decided to experiment with a few players, with most of them playing in different positions. The coach will have to know his players properly and where they play so that he can get the best from them.



“During the Egypt game, I noticed the boy from Italy (Akinsanmiro) playing behind the strikers, but I think he is better in front of the defence. I remember him from his Beyond Limits days when I was with the Pillars youth team and monitoring young players. He is more defensive than offensive.



“There are a few other players too, like Onuachu, who is doing well in Turkey but hardly does well for Nigeria. The coach will have to understand the players and play to their strengths. I know his tactics will depend on who we are playing, but he has to get formations that will help the players.



“If we can do that, then I see us going far in the competition. Most times, when Nigerians do not have hope in the national team, that is when they perform. I believe it will be the same.”



