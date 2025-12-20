AFCON 2025: Super Eagles Squad List Unveiled

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has made available the squad lists for the Super Eagles and the 23 other teams for this year’s AFCON in Morocco.

The squad lists for the Super Eagles and other teams are subject to change in the event of injury and may not be final.

For the Super Eagles Victor Osimhen maintains number nine, Francis Uzoho has jersey number one, Alex Iwobi will wear 17, Samuel Chukwueze will be on eleven and first choice goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali gets 23.

Ademola Lookman has jersey number seven, Moses Simon will be on 15, newly appointed Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi keeps his number four jersey, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru will be putting on the number 10 jersey and Frank Onyeka has number eight.

New invitees Salim Fago, Ebenezer Akinsanmiro, Ryan Alebiosu and Tochukwu Nnadi will wear numbers 25, 26, 27 and 28 respectively.

The Super Eagles have commenced training ahead of the AFCON 2025 after arriving on Thursday.

On Friday, the players had two training sessions which took place at 10am and 6pm.

Meanwhile Tanzania, who Eric Chelle’s men will face in their first Group C fixture landed in Fes on Friday.

This will be the second time both countries will play against each other at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Both countries first and only encounter at the AFCON was in the opening match at the 1980 edition held in Nigeria which the late Christian Chukwu-led side won 3-1.

By James Agberebi in Fes, Morocco



