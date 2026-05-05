UCL: Watch Out For Lookman –Ekpo Speaks Ahead Arsenal Vs Atletico Madrid

Former Nigerian international Friday Ekpo believes Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman has the magic to turn things around for Atletico Madrid ahead of tonight’s second leg semi-final of the Champions League.



Ekpo stated this on the backdrop of his impressive performance last week at the Metropolitano Stadium, where he nearly scored a goal in the team’s 1-1 draw.



Speaking with Completesports.com, Ekpo noted that the Nigerian international will pose a serious threat against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

Read Also:UCL: Lookman Keen To End Goal Drought Against Arsenal



‘I have no doubt that Ademola Lookman will give a good account himself against Arsenal. We saw what he can do last week in the first leg, and he nearly scored a goal but was denied by the Arsenal goalkeeper.



‘I expect Lookman to be more explosive in tonight’s encounter against the Gunners because he has the pace and skills.



‘Arsenal must buckle up if they are to stop the Nigerian international.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Arsenal FC 1.654 1xbet X Draw 4.435 1xbet Atletico Madrid 5.39 1xbet



