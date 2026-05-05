Atletico ‘Complain To UEFA’ Hours Before Semifinal Second Leg Tie With Arsenal

Atletico Madrid have reportedly complained to UEFA after fireworks were set off outside their London hotel in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The disruption came ahead of tonight’s Champions League semi-final second leg against Arsenal, off the back of last week’s 1-1 draw in Spain.

According to Spanish outlet Marca (via football.london) Atletico swiftly reported their displeasure at the situation to UEFA.

It is claimed that, despite the convenience of the hotel’s location which is in Shoreditch, there is concern that the individuals who threw projectiles did not have any form of deterrent to approaching where the team were sleeping.

The report from Marca also provided more details on exactly what happened with it stated the first set of fireworks were set off at 1:30am. 20 minutes later, further loud noises arrived outside the team’s accommodation with at least one member of the squad disrupted.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Arsenal FC 1.654 1xbet X Draw 4.435 1xbet Atletico Madrid 5.39 1xbet

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Despite the inconvenience that faced his players, Simeone will be delighted to have a number of them in London.

Injury fears over Julian Alvarez, Giuliano Simeone, Marcos Llorente and David Hancko were sparked over the last week, but all four have been named in the travelling squad.

Pablo Barrios and Nico Gonzalez are the only key Atletico stars that have missed out, though Alexander Sorloth has been included despite the fact he has not played in the last two games.



