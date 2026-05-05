Getafe Confirm Uche’s Return After Crystal Palace Loan

Sporting director Toni Muñoz has confirmed Christantus Uche will return to the club in the summer, Completesports.com reports.

Uche joined Crystal Palace on loan last summer, in a deal that included performance-based clauses which could have triggered a permanent transfer fee.

However, those conditions were not met, meaning Getafe will not receive the expected payment.

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“It is taken for granted because Uche did not meet the required target of appearances, and it is clear that he is returning,” Muñoz was quoted by DAZN.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Crystal Palace 2.907 1xbet X Draw 3.33 1xbet Everton FC 2.693 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Everton win Everton has won 4 of their last 5 meetings against Crystal Palace. Halftime draw Everton has drawn at halftime in 6 of their last 10 away matches. Everton -0.5 In 4 of the last 5 meetings against Crystal Palace, Everton has won by at least 1 goals.

“The summer is going to be very long.”

The midfielder has made 14 league appearances for the Eagles with no goal, or an assist to his name.

He has also featured in three matches in the UEFA Europa Conference League.



