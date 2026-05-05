Leverkusen Boss Lauds Tella After Win Over RB Leipzig

Bayer Leverkusen head coach Kasper Hjulmand has praised Nathan Tella for his role in the club’s 4-1 victory over RB Leipzig, Completesports.com reports.

Tella registered one goal, and an assist in the encounter played at the BayArena.

The Nigeria international has now provided one goal and three assists in his last seven Bundesliga appearances for the club.

Hjulmand praised the winger for his contributions to the team’s positive results in recent weeks.

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Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet VfB Stuttgart 2.234 1xbet X Draw 4.215 1xbet Bayer Leverkusen 3.025 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Draw Bayer 04 Leverkusen has drawn 3 of their last 5 away meetings against VfB Stuttgart. VfB Stuttgart or Draw VfB Stuttgart didn't lose in 10 of their last 15 matches. VfB Stuttgart under 1.5 goals VfB Stuttgart scored less than 1.5 goals in 7 of the last 10 home matches.

”He gives us a lot of energy and quality overall – especially in depth,” Hjulmand was quoted by Liga Insider.

Bayer Leverkusen are in the hunt for a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Hjulmand’s side will be away to VfB Stuttgart in their next league game.

Both teams are level on points, making the fixture a direct battle for a top-four finish.



