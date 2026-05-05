‘An Important Win’ — Awoniyi Talks Up Forest Victory Over Chelsea

Taiwo Awoniyi has reacted to Nottingham Forest’s 3-1 win over Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge, Completesports.com reports.

Awoniyi bagged a brace in the encounter, and also won a penalty which was converted by Igor Jesus.

Awoniyi On Massive Win

The Nigeria international attributed the stunning victory to head coach Vítor Pereira and his staff.

“It’s an important win, credit to the players, to the coach and the staff. We came here with the mentality of getting three points, which we need, and I’m so pleased that we managed to win,” Awoniyi was quoted by the club’s official website.

“It was an amazing start and we had control of the ball in the first five minutes, which is what the coach wanted from us.

Read Also:Awoniyi Hits Brace As Forest Shock Chelsea 3-1 At Stamford Bridge

“It was an amazing delivery and I was in the right place at the right time to score. It was a team effort, not just about the goals. Morato as well, and the players that came on from the bench. It’s about the team and being ready for the team.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Liverpool FC 1.94 1xbet X Draw 4.06 1xbet Chelsea FC 3.94 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Chelsea over 0.5 goals Chelsea scored more than 0.5 goals in 7 of the last 10 away matches. Under 3.5 goals 4 of the last 5 meetings hosted by Liverpool against Chelsea ended with less than 3.5 goals. Chelsea under 2.5 goals Chelsea scored less than 2.5 goals in 6 of the last 10 away matches.

“It felt really long at the end but thankfully the boys remained focused. It was about pushing until the end, keeping the ball and trying not to concede.

“We prepared well, set up right. The coach deserves a lot of credit.

“When you look at the season and where we are now, the boys have been brilliant. They have come through a lot and, with the way we are going, there are just a few more games.

“Next up we have Villa, which is another important game. We’re taking each game as it comes and going into it with a three-point mentality. I believe we’ll go there with that mentality against Villa, and we will see what comes next until the end of the season.”

By Adeboye Amosu



