Akpom Joins Ipswich On Permanent Deal

Chuba Akpom will officially join Ipswich Town on a permanent basis from Ajax on July 1, 2026, following the club’s promotion to the Premier League.



A mandatory clause (reportedly over €9 million/£7 million) was triggered in his loan deal.

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The 30-year-old forward will sign a three-year contract after his season-long loan with the Tractor Boys.



During his 2025/26 loan, Akpom made 29 appearances (largely as a substitute) and scored two goals. He started just seven games, with his last start (and goal) dating from Ipswich’s 3-0 win over Oxford United on New Year’s Day.



Akpom chose to join Ipswich in August 2025, turning down other interest. He joins on a permanent deal set to run until 2029.







