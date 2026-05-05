I’ll Be Shock To See Mourinho Accept Real Madrid Offer –Shearer

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has disclosed that he would be surprised to see Benfica manager Jose Mourinho make a return to Real Madrid.
While Mourinho has been linked to the job, he has publicly denied receiving any contact from Madrid, noting his current contract with Benfica.
Although under contract with Benfica, reports suggest a release clause could allow a quick return for Mourinho.
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In a chat with Betfair, Shearer stated that the Portuguese tactician still has the magic under his sleeves.
“I’d be really surprised if Jose Mourinho went back to Real Madrid. I don’t know whether that’s them putting feelers out to try and see the reaction. Whether that’s from Mourinho’s people, or whether that’s from Real Madrid.
“Jose has still got a bit of magic. They’re still unbeaten this season, Benfica. He’d go down rightly as a great. But I’d be really surprised if that was to happen, him going back to Real Madrid.”