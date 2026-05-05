I’ll Be Shock To See Mourinho Accept Real Madrid Offer –Shearer

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has disclosed that he would be surprised to see Benfica manager Jose Mourinho make a return to Real Madrid.



While Mourinho has been linked to the job, he has publicly denied receiving any contact from Madrid, noting his current contract with Benfica.



Although under contract with Benfica, reports suggest a release clause could allow a quick return for Mourinho.

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In a chat with Betfair, Shearer stated that the Portuguese tactician still has the magic under his sleeves.



“I’d be really surprised if Jose Mourinho went back to Real Madrid. I don’t know whether that’s them putting feelers out to try and see the reaction. Whether that’s from Mourinho’s people, or whether that’s from Real Madrid.



“Jose has still got a bit of magic. They’re still unbeaten this season, Benfica. He’d go down rightly as a great. But I’d be really surprised if that was to happen, him going back to Real Madrid.”

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Nottingham Forest 2.712 1xbet X Draw 3.635 1xbet Newcastle United 2.692 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights BTTS Yes In 8 of the last 10 Newcastle United's away matches, both teams scored. Nottingham Forest halftime lead Newcastle United has trailed at halftime in 6 of their last 10 away matches. Nottingham Forest -0.5 In 6 of the last 10 Premier League away matches, Newcastle United has lost by at least 1 goals.



