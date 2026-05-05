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    Porto Exercise Option To Sign Kiwior On Permanent Deal

    James AgberebiBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Porto say they have exercised the option to sign Jakub Kiwior on a permanent deal, Yahoo Sports reports.

    The Poland international will move for an initial fee of 17m euros (£14.7m) with a possible 5m euros in add-ons.

    Arsenal will also have a 2m euro sell-on clause in any future transfer.

    Kiwior joined the Portuguese club on a season-long loan deal on deadline day and the move contained an option for Porto to make the move permanent.

    Arsenal signed the 26-year-old centre-back from Italian side Spezia in January 2023 for £17.3m.

    He made 68 appearances for the Gunners.


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    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams. Facebook : James Agberebi

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