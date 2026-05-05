Porto Exercise Option To Sign Kiwior On Permanent Deal

Porto say they have exercised the option to sign Jakub Kiwior on a permanent deal, Yahoo Sports reports.

The Poland international will move for an initial fee of 17m euros (£14.7m) with a possible 5m euros in add-ons.

Arsenal will also have a 2m euro sell-on clause in any future transfer.

Kiwior joined the Portuguese club on a season-long loan deal on deadline day and the move contained an option for Porto to make the move permanent.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet West Ham United 5.53 1xbet X Draw 4.265 1xbet Arsenal FC 1.666 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Arsenal -1.5 In 3 of the last 5 meetings against West Ham United, Arsenal has won by at least 2 goals. BTTS Yes In 7 of the last 10 Arsenal's away matches, both teams scored. Arsenal win Arsenal has won 3 of their last 5 away meetings against West Ham United.

Arsenal signed the 26-year-old centre-back from Italian side Spezia in January 2023 for £17.3m.

He made 68 appearances for the Gunners.



