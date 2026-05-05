NPFL: Ikorodu City Defeat Wikki Tourists To Boost Continental Ambitions

Ikorodu City defeated Wikki Tourists 3-1 at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan, Lagos on Tuesday to boost their chances of securing a place on the continent.

Salami Farouk gave the hosts the lead after four minutes.

Farouk met Alfred Odinaka’s header at the back post, and calmly slotted the ball into the net.

The Oga Boys doubled their lead through Abayomi Ayodeji in the 18th minute.

It was Ikorodu City’s 100th goal in the Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL.

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Joseph Arumala won a penalty eight minutes before the break ,and scored it to extend the home team’s lead.

Arumala moved to the top of the scorers’ chart with 13 goals after finding the net.

Jonathan Mairiga reduced the deficit for Wikki Tourists in the 65th minute.

Ikorodu City moved to third position on the league table with 58 points.

Wikki Tourists remain in 19th position and, face an uphill battle to avoid relegation.

By Adeboye Amosu



