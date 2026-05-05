NPFL Slams Warri Wolves With N6m Fine

The Nigeria Premier Football, League, NPFL, has slammed Warri Wolves with a fine of N6m for the improper conduct of their fans in the matchday 36 encounter against Plateau United last weekend.

According to the NPFL, the club’s failure to provide adequate and effective security during the match enabled unauthorised individuals to access restricted areas of the stadium.

Warri Wolves’ supporters were also charged for engaging in unsporting behaviour capable of bringing the game into disrepute.

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They showed gross misconduct towards match officials which caused a 10-minute delay in the match.

The club have also been directed to apprehend, and prosecute the perpetrator(s) of the incidents, and submit evidence to the NPFL.

As part of the punishment, Warri Wolves will play their remaining home matches this season behind closed doors.

Warri Wolves have 48 hours within the date of notice to appeal these sanctions.



