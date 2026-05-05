Osimhen Responsible For Galatasaray Loss Vs Samsunspor –Ex-Besiktas Star

Former Besiktas star Sinan Engin has blamed Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen for Galatasaray’s 4-1 loss to Samsunspor at the weekend.



Engin, in a chat with the Beyaz Futbol Channel, stated that the Nigerian international’s careless backpass was responsible for Günay Güvenc’s sending off after he handled the ball outside of his goal area.

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“Osimhen is not bigger than Galatasaray. He played brilliantly during his loan spell, I admired him. But now he’s arguing with the referee and his teammates.



“He’s playing incredibly carelessly. How can he pass to the centre-back? What kind of complacency is that my friend?



“Today, the Galatasaray team may have played with the wrong defensive setup, they may have left themselves exposed,” the former Besiktas coach concluded.



