Osimhen Responsible For Galatasaray Loss Vs Samsunspor –Ex-Besiktas Star

Former Besiktas star Sinan Engin has blamed Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen for Galatasaray’s 4-1 loss to Samsunspor at the weekend.
Engin, in a chat with the Beyaz Futbol Channel, stated that the Nigerian international’s careless backpass was responsible for Günay Güvenc’s sending off after he handled the ball outside of his goal area.
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“Osimhen is not bigger than Galatasaray. He played brilliantly during his loan spell, I admired him. But now he’s arguing with the referee and his teammates.
“He’s playing incredibly carelessly. How can he pass to the centre-back? What kind of complacency is that my friend?
“Today, the Galatasaray team may have played with the wrong defensive setup, they may have left themselves exposed,” the former Besiktas coach concluded.
Hahahahahaha….
He playing brilliantly during his loan spell happened by chance…..
Gala got deceived by that fluke loan spell..
They rushed in signing him thinking they now have a world class in their possession….lol
Not knowing dude is average as F……hahahaha…
I have been preaching this thing for nealy 2 years now that he is fraud….
Dude is overhyped…
He is not that good the way people emphasis him to be…
But thank goodness, I am getting vindicated each day…
You’re very stupid for mocking Osimhen and downgrading his effort. So because of 1 confused man said Osimhen is responsible for the lost now mean is an average. Striker. You pretend not to know he has injury worries a lot this season. Osimhen is top 5 striker in the world and he is world class so deal with it
You are so obsessed about the guy who doesn’t even know about your existence.
Mumu that is what you are. Always jumping on every negative comment on Osimhen by confused individuals like him. Whether you like it or not, Osimhen is among the Top 5 strikers in the world. The record is there for all to see. You are so pathetic to the extend of pretending not to be aware of his injury worries this season.
You’re so obsessed with Osimhen and i believe at this point, you need a psychiatrist because it is now looking like their is a virus eating you up, up there.
Hahahaha…
Bikonu between me and you who is the mumu?
Or who is confused and who needs a psychiatrist???
Hahahaha…
You are so confuse to the extent that till tomorrow you still do not know how to stick to one spelling of your forum i.d….
Hahahaha…
You are so confused that you had to comment twice…
Hahahaha
Even if you try to stylize your i.d and change some of the write ups, a normal human being will still know that it is coming from the same potential yaba left patient..
Hahahahaha….
I told you all that his brainwashed fans will always come and give excuses of weaklings…..
Hahahaha….
Failures!!!
Real men that are strong mentally do not give such excuses….
Hahahaha….
Yen yen yen he has injury worries but a week or so before this game he perticipated in the fenebahce derby….
Played full 90 minutes and even scored….
Hahahaha
Yen yen yen he has injury worries and the medics declared him fit for the match after over a month….
Hahahaha
Yen yen yen he has injury worries but he was able to assist a goal…..
Hahahaha….
Now who is pathetic??
Hahahaha….