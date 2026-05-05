Close Menu
    Sponsor Ad
    World Football

    Man City Duo Suffer Racist Abuse After Everton Draw

    James AgberebiBy Updated:No Comments2 Mins Read

    Manchester City’s Antoine Semenyo was subjected to racist abuse during Monday’s 3-3 draw at Everton and teammate Marc ​Guehi was targeted on social media afterwards, City ‌said in a statement on Tuesday, Reuters reports.

    Everton said in a separate statement that Merseyside Police arrested a 71-year-old man on “suspicion of a racially ​aggravated public order offence” after fans and stewards ​reported racist abuse directed at an opposition player.

    “He ⁠has since been bailed with conditions, including restrictions preventing ​him from going within one mile of any designated sports ​stadium for a period of up to four hours before kick-off, during matches and up to four hours after the final whistle,” ​Everton said.

    City welcomed the swift response from Everton and ​police in identifying an individual, while condemning separate abuse directed at ‌Guehi ⁠on social media.

    Also Read: Guardiola Admits EPL Title Race Out Of Man City’s Hands After Everton Draw

    Guehi had endured a nightmare moment on the pitch, his weak pass back to goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma allowing Everton’s Thierno Barry to pounce and level the game ​in the ​second half.

    “We ⁠are also incredibly disappointed to hear that Marc Guehi was subject to a series of ​vile racist social media posts last night,” ​City ⁠said.

    “We will continue to offer our full support to both Antoine and Marc and never accept discrimination of any kind ⁠in ​our game.”

    The draw left City five ​points adrift of leaders Arsenal although Pep Guardiola’s side have a game ​in hand.


    Share.
    James Agberebi

    James is a sport content creator and also does analysis on sports. Also, James has covered international matches involving both Nigeria’s men and women national teams. Facebook : James Agberebi

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    BetReviews247