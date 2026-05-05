UCL: Lookman Keen To End Goal Drought Against Arsenal

Ademola Lookman will be aiming to end his goal drought against Arsenal when Atlético Madrid face the Gunners on Tuesday night.

The UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg will take place at the Emirates Stadium, following a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

Lookman has yet to score or provide an assist in six previous encounters with Arsenal.

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The 28-year-old delivered an impressive performance in the first leg, recording four shots, including two on target.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Arsenal FC 1.654 1xbet X Draw 4.435 1xbet Atletico Madrid 5.39 1xbet

The winger has registered two goals, and two assists in seven matches for Atlético in the Champions League this season.

The winner of the tie will go on to meet either Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich in the final, scheduled for May 30 in Budapest.

By Adeboye Amosu



