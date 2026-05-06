Former Chelsea Star Advises Osimhen To Make Premier League Move

Former Chelsea winger Florent Malouda has encouraged Victor Osimhen to consider a move to the Premier League.

Osimhen has been linked with the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal in the past.

The Nigeria international signed a long-term contract with Galatasaray last summer after previously spending time on loan at the club.

Malouda however believes the striker ‘belongs’ in the Premier League.

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“When you look at his mindset, his character, and his passion for the game, I think he belongs in the Premier League. Where would he fit? Each club has a different story, a different budget, contract conditions, and situations,” Malouda was quoted by Football London.

“But I think that’s what’s missing in his career now,” continued Malouda, who won the Premier League and three FA Cups with Chelsea. He’s done great in Italy, in France, and now in Turkey.

“I think his next step is the Premier League and the Champions League, where he can play in a team that can win it. I would say Chelsea, and maybe Liverpool, are the clubs that would suit him way better than Manchester United.

“He is very energetic, he’s a leader, he is the kind of player that the fans would love.



