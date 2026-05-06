Europa League: Aina Doubtful For Nottingham Forest Vs Aston Villa

Nottingham Forest head coach Vítor Pereira has provided a fitness update on Ola Aina ahead of his side’s UEFA Europa League semi-final second leg fixture against Aston Villa.

Aina sustained an injury in the first leg at the City Ground last week.

The Nigeria international missed Forest’s 3-1 Premier League win against Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge on Monday.

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Pereira remains unsure if the 29-year-old will be available for the trip to Villa Park.

“We have a lot of doubts with players but we cannot have doubts around the spirit and what we want and our belief,” Pereira was quoted by the club’s official website.

“We will have a meeting to the army and what soldiers we have to go into battle.”

The Tricky Trees head into the encounter with a slim 1-0 lead courtesy of Chris Wood’s pinpoint penalty .

By Adeboye Amosu





