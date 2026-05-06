Celtic Legend Applauds Iheanacho’s Winner Against Hibernian

Celtic legend Packie Bonner has showered encomium on Kelechi Iheanacho after his decisive display in the victory over Hibernian last weekend.

Iheanacho came off the bench to score the winning goal in Celtic’s 2-1 victory over their hosts at the Easter Road.

Six of Iheanacho’s seven goals for the Hoops this season have come off the bench.

Read Also:Premier League Clubs Battle For Dele-Bashiru

Bonner was happy with the striker’s impact in the keenly contested encounter.

“Everybody connected with Celtic breathed a sigh of relief at the end. They made really hard work of it,” Bonner said on BBC Sport.

“Iheanacho came off the bench and he’s a proven striker. The big problem for him is lasting a full game but what an impact he made. The goal was really, really good.”

Celtic are trying to chase down Hearts at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and will next be in action in the ‘Old Firm’ derby against arch rivals Rangers on Sunday.



