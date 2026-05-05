UCL: Ademola Lookman Struggles As Arsenal Edge Atletico Madrid To Reach Champions League Final

The Atletico Madrid forward Ademola Lookman struggled to make an impact on Tuesday night in the UEFA Champions League semi-final at the Emirates Stadium. The second leg match ended 1-0 with Arsenal winning 2-1 on aggregate.

Lookman Struggles Against Arsenal Defence

Ademola Lookman went into the game with a lot of pressure to lead the attack for Atletico Madrid; however, Arsenal’s defense completely shut him down. Although the Nigerian star has been a dangerous force in Europe this season, Mikel Arteta’s tactics worked well in neutralizing him in the UEFA Champions League semi-final. The two defenders, William Saliba and Gabriel, stayed glued to him, leaving Lookman with no room to move and spending the night frustrated and alone up front.

Even though Lookman was keen to end his goal drought against Arsenal, he spent most of the night cut off from the rest of his team, and he barely got a touch of the ball because of Arsenal’s aggressive playing style. Things changed when Bukayo Saka, just before halftime, scored against Atletico, and Diego Simeone decided to switch things up early in the second half. He subbed off Lookman before the hour mark just to chase an equalizer, but it never came.

Read Also: EXCLUSIVE: Lookman Substitution Cost Atletico Madrid In Arsenal UCL Semi-Final Win — Bonfrere



Arsenal Return To Champions League Final

This win is significant for Arsenal because it takes the Gunners back to the UEFA Champions League final. The very first time was in 2006, when they lost to Barcelona 2-1. After losing to Barcelona, they’ve had to wait for 20 years to get back to the biggest stage in European football.

For Atletico Madrid, this seems to be the end of the competition, while for Ademola Lookman, this loss marks the end of an incredible individual run. He contributed to Atletico Madrid’s journey to the final four in no small way. He’s made Atletico Madrid proud and Nigeria as well, and even though they didn’t make it to the final, Lookman has proven to the world that he truly belongs among the elite.

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain will decide Arsenal’s opponent for the final in Budapest on May 30. The winner will face Arsenal in the final on May 30.



