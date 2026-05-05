Players Would Boycott French Open Over Prize Money Dispute —World Number One Sabalenka

Players would ​boycott the French Open if their prize money at the claycourt Grand Slam is not increased, women’s world number ‌one Aryna Sabalenka said on Tuesday, with Coco Gauff also voicing support for the drastic step.

The threat deepens a dispute between players and Roland Garros organisers over prize money distribution, even though this year’s tournament offers a 9.5% increase to €61.7 million.

Several top players released a statement on Monday saying they were set to receive prize money ​that would likely still be less than 15% of tournament revenue, well short of the 22% they demanded to match ATP ​and WTA combined 1000 events.

When asked how far players might push their demands, Sabalenka told reporters at the ⁠Italian Open: “I think at some point we will boycott it (the tournament), yeah. I feel like that’s going to be the only way to ​fight for our rights.

“Let’s see how far we can get, if it’s going to take players for boycott… Some of the things, I feel ​like it’s really unfair to the players. I think at some point it’s going to get to this.”

However, the world number one struck a hopeful note about ongoing negotiations.

“I just really hope that all of the negotiation that we are having, we at some point are going to get to the right decision, to the ​conclusion that everyone will be happy with,” she added.



