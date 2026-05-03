Hearn: Joshua Vs Fury Will Be One Fight Deal

British boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has reiterated that the fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury will be a one fight deal.



This long-awaited fight comes after both fighters have seen recent action, with Fury beating Arslanbek Makhmudov and Joshua in the process of rebuilding.



The fight is anticipated to take place in late 2026 (likely November) with both fighters expected to earn around £100 million each.

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The former World Champion and Olympic gold medalist will take on Albanian boxer Kristian Prenga on July 25, before shifting his focus to a showdown against the Gypsy King.



However, Hearn has clarified that the Fury vs Joshua fight is a one or two-fight deal.



“Yes, [it is a one-fight deal],” he told BBC Sport.



