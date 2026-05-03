Stop Begging Players To Play For Super Eagles –Osaze Tells NFF

Former Nigerian international Osaze Odemwingie has advised the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to stop begging players of Nigerian descent born abroad to represent the Super Eagles at the international level.



Recall that the NFF has been making attempts to convince players like Michael Kayode, Tosin Adarabioyo, Caleb Okoli, Kingsley Ehizibue, and others to play for the senior national team.



However, in a chat with Brila FM, Osaze stated that the Super Eagles are a prestigious team that should attract top talent without needing to solicit or beg players.

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“These days it’s like they want the pampering. Me as you know, I don’t need no pampering if Naija pampers me it’s more than enough for me. We love everyone and there are some cases where the love wasn’t based on the decision for the love of a European country unless maybe you have a mixed heritage.



“Like me growing up there was a rule that once you wear the shirt of a national team you can’t wear another team clothes I love Russia but my connection is with Nigeria when it comes to football and sport.I won’t judge anybody. Imagine one day the whole football squad of England will be Nigerians it’s Nigerian genes that are showing themselves how Nigeria go win World Cup when our talents go out to serve other people,” the former West Bromwich Albion man continued.



“One day we will have the opposite effect when people will want to play for Nigeria and bring the World Cup trophy home because these players are good players they grew up in better football environment maybe tactically and technically sound. So far Nigeria relies on physicality and talent but you need to add that part where it is mechanical.



“Europeans regardless where they are from, right from childhood, they are mechanical they are like robots they are wired to do this job tactically sound and keeping it simple,” Odemwingie concluded.



