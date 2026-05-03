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    UCL: Lookman Will Score Against Arsenal –Ex-Atalanta Midfielder

    Austin AkhilomenBy 1 Comment1 Min Read

    Former Atalanta midfielder Michel Adopo says he’s optimistic Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman will score against Arsenal in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final clash.

    Adopo, who was teammates with Lookman during their time at Atalanta, expressed confidence that the Nigerian forward can find the back of the net in the high-stakes clash at the Emirates Stadium, aiming to help Atletico advance to the final.

    Following a 1-1 draw in the first leg, the spotlight is on Lookman, who previously led Atalanta to European glory, to perform well against the English side.

    Read Also:Osimhen Laments Galatasaray’s Big Defeat To Samsunspor

    “After the triumph, I remember that Ademola himself didn’t understand the importance of his performance,” the 25-year-old said an interview with The Sun.

    “Atletico is an amazing opportunity for Ademola. Finally, he is at a giant club.

    “I actually believe he will score against Arsenal.” Michel Adopo concluded.


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    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

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    1 Comment

    1. MONKEY POST on

      “Finally, he is at a giant club.”

      That word hits differently mehn….

      I believe so too…

      He has to score….

      Coach simeone benched him for a reason….

      I am loving his chemistry with Griezeman…..

      Reply
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