UCL: Lookman Will Score Against Arsenal –Ex-Atalanta Midfielder

Former Atalanta midfielder Michel Adopo says he’s optimistic Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman will score against Arsenal in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final clash.
Adopo, who was teammates with Lookman during their time at Atalanta, expressed confidence that the Nigerian forward can find the back of the net in the high-stakes clash at the Emirates Stadium, aiming to help Atletico advance to the final.
Following a 1-1 draw in the first leg, the spotlight is on Lookman, who previously led Atalanta to European glory, to perform well against the English side.
Read Also:Osimhen Laments Galatasaray’s Big Defeat To Samsunspor
“After the triumph, I remember that Ademola himself didn’t understand the importance of his performance,” the 25-year-old said an interview with The Sun.
“Atletico is an amazing opportunity for Ademola. Finally, he is at a giant club.
“I actually believe he will score against Arsenal.” Michel Adopo concluded.
“Finally, he is at a giant club.”
That word hits differently mehn….
I believe so too…
He has to score….
Coach simeone benched him for a reason….
I am loving his chemistry with Griezeman…..