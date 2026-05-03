UCL: Lookman Will Score Against Arsenal –Ex-Atalanta Midfielder

Former Atalanta midfielder Michel Adopo says he’s optimistic Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman will score against Arsenal in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final clash.



Adopo, who was teammates with Lookman during their time at Atalanta, expressed confidence that the Nigerian forward can find the back of the net in the high-stakes clash at the Emirates Stadium, aiming to help Atletico advance to the final.



Following a 1-1 draw in the first leg, the spotlight is on Lookman, who previously led Atalanta to European glory, to perform well against the English side.

Read Also:Osimhen Laments Galatasaray’s Big Defeat To Samsunspor



“After the triumph, I remember that Ademola himself didn’t understand the importance of his performance,” the 25-year-old said an interview with The Sun.



“Atletico is an amazing opportunity for Ademola. Finally, he is at a giant club.



“I actually believe he will score against Arsenal.” Michel Adopo concluded.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Arsenal FC 1.693 1xbet X Draw 4.04 1xbet Atletico Madrid 5.64 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Atletico Madrid over 0.5 goals Atletico Madrid scored more than 0.5 goals in the UEFA Champions League in all of the last 7 matches. BTTS Yes In 11 of the last 15 Atletico Madrid's matches, both teams scored. Atletico Madrid or Draw Arsenal didn't win in 3 of their last 5 UEFA Champions League matches.



