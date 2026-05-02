2026 U-20 WWCQ: I’m Not Satisfied With Total Performance Of My Team —Falconets Coach Aduku On Win Against Malawi

Despite winning the first leg of their final qualifying round for the 2026 FIFA U-20 women’s World Cup against Malawi, Falconets head coach Moses Aduku said he is not satisfied with the total display of his players.

The Falconets overcame a resolute Malawian side 2-0 in Ikenne following an own goal in the first minute of the second half and a strike from Kindness Ifeanyi.

It was a game that saw the Falconets miss numerous scoring opportunities which would have put the tie to bed.

Reflecting on the game during the post-match press conference, Aduku believes is players can do more.

“We thank God for the win, in the first half we were not too good in terms of coordination and secondly opportunity missed but thank God we came into the second half and scored the goals.

“But still I’m not satisfied with the total performance because I believe we can do more, though I can’t say I’m disappointed in my attackers because they scored two goals. In the game of football you can get 100 chances and don’t convert any.”

On what he thinks the approach of the Malawians would be in the reverse fixture, Aduku said:“I know when we get to Malawi they will come out to play, they were trying to play defensive in the first half most especially. They will come out to play and we will have opportunities and I give you my word we will score the first goal (in Malawi).

“We will be tactical in our approach, we are two goals up and in Malawi we will not just go defensive, we will take the game to them and see if we can get a goal and I know my girls can do that.

“It will be easier in Malawi because if they sit back and we were able to create chances like this, now they will come out to play definitely we will have chances to score and I think we have a good defence and our goalkeeper is not that bad so we are on course.”

Also, on his assessment of his team in the qualifiers:”What I have seen in my team we grow with every match. I remember it was 1-0 in Rwanda and when we came to Ibadan it was 4-0. When we played Senegal it was 1-0 in Nigeria and 2-1 in Senegal, so I believe the Malawians won’t be an exception. The girls will do better in Malawi, this is not Nigerian setting where you believe you must win at home.”



