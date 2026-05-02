Arsenal Go Six Points Clear Over Man City After Dominant Fulham Win

Arsenal stormed six points clear at the top of the Premier League as Bukayo Saka and Viktor Gyokeres put Fulham to the sword in a 3-0 win, RTL reports.

The Gunners have stumbled towards the finish line in their quest for a first league title in 22 years, blowing a sizeable lead over Manchester City in a series of nervous displays.

But the return of Saka, making his first start in six weeks, freed up Mikel Arteta’s men in a dominant performance that shrugged off fears of fatigue in between two legs of a Champions League semi-final against Atletico Madrid.

“We showed a lot of authority, determination and composure,” said Arteta. “We got the crowd going and when this stadium creates that kind of atmosphere, it can be difficult.”

Gyokeres also silenced his critics with two predatory finishes to take his tally to 21 in his first season since a £64 million move from Sporting Lisbon.

The Swede was perfectly positioned to tap in Saka’s cross after just nine minutes to ease any Arsenal tension.

Riccardo Calafiori had a second goal ruled out by VAR for offside before Gyokeres and Saka combined again to double the home side’s lead.

Also Read:EPL: Show Some Level Of Determination –Arteta Speaks Ahead Arsenal Vs Fulham

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Everton FC 6.4 1xbet X Draw 5.03 1xbet Manchester City 1.514 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Manchester City -1.5 In 4 of the last 5 meetings against Everton, Manchester City has won by at least 2 goals. Manchester City -1.5 In 4 of the last 5 meetings against Manchester City, Everton has lost by at least 2 goals. Manchester City -0.5 In 4 of the last 5 meetings against Manchester City, Everton has lost by at least 1 goals.

This time Gyokeres fed the England international, who blasted in at Bernd Leno’s near post.

City can eradicate Arsenal’s lead with two games in hand before the Gunners next play in the Premier League.

But goal difference could prove decisive in the destiny of the title.

Arsenal stretched their goal difference advantage to four when Gyokeres rose highest to head in Leandro Trossard’s cross just before half-time.

Arteta was then able to look ahead to the second leg against Atletico, with the tie finely poised at 1-1, as Saka made way at half-time, before Gyokeres, Declan Rice and Eberechi Eze were also rested for the closing stages.

Defeat was a major blow to Fulham’s ambitions of European football next season as they remain in 10th.



