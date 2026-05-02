Close Menu
    Sponsor Ad
    Bundesliga News

    Bundesliga: Tella Scores, Bags Assist As Bayer Leverkusen Overcome RB Leipzig

    Austin AkhilomenBy No Comments1 Min Read

    Super Eagles winger Nathan Tella scored his first Bundesliga goal and also bagged an assist as Bayer Leverkusen defeated RB Leipzig 4-1 on Saturday.

    The Nigerian international, who was making his 17th appearance, scored his first league goal in the 45th minute after providing an assist for Schick to net the opening goal in the 25th minute.

    Tella was substituted in the 77th minute for Ernest Poku after a fantastic performance.

    Read Also:LaLiga: Sadiq In Full Action, Lookman Benched As Atlético Beat Valencia Away

    Schick grabbed his brace in the 76th minute before Baumgartner reduced the scoreline to 3-1 for RB Leipzig in the 80th minute.

    However, Schick netted his hattrick in the 89th minute to earn Leverkusen a vital three points in the race for the Champions League spot.

    The victory move Leverkusen to 4th on 58 points while RB Leipzig remain third on 62 points.


    Share.
    Augustine Akhilomen

    Augustine Akhilomen is a passionate sports content writer. A fan of the Super Eagles and Chelsea. My aim is to promote the game of sports globally.

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    BetReviews247