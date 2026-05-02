Bundesliga: Tella Scores, Bags Assist As Bayer Leverkusen Overcome RB Leipzig

Super Eagles winger Nathan Tella scored his first Bundesliga goal and also bagged an assist as Bayer Leverkusen defeated RB Leipzig 4-1 on Saturday.



The Nigerian international, who was making his 17th appearance, scored his first league goal in the 45th minute after providing an assist for Schick to net the opening goal in the 25th minute.



Tella was substituted in the 77th minute for Ernest Poku after a fantastic performance.

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Schick grabbed his brace in the 76th minute before Baumgartner reduced the scoreline to 3-1 for RB Leipzig in the 80th minute.



However, Schick netted his hattrick in the 89th minute to earn Leverkusen a vital three points in the race for the Champions League spot.



The victory move Leverkusen to 4th on 58 points while RB Leipzig remain third on 62 points.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet RB Leipzig 1.463 1xbet X Draw 5.18 1xbet FC St. Pauli 7.21 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights RB Leipzig -0.5 In 9 of the last 15 matches, RB Leipzig has won by at least 1 goals. RB Leipzig under 2.5 goals RB Leipzig scored less than 2.5 goals in the Bundesliga in 11 of the last 15 matches. RB Leipzig or Draw RB Leipzig didn't lose in 12 of their last 15 matches.



