Serie A: Okoye Keeps Clean Sheet As Udinese Edge Torino

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye kept his ninth clean sheet as Udinese defeated Torino 2-0 in Saturday’s Serie A game.



The Nigerian international, who was making his 27th appearance, was on the pitch for the entire 90 minutes.



Udinese thought they had taken the lead in the 22nd minute through Zanioli, only for the VAR to cancel the goal.

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However, the host opened the scoring in the additional time of the first half thanks to Kingsley Ehizibue’s quality goal.



In the 51st minute, Kristensen extended Udinese’s lead to 2-0 with a low-drive shot to beat Torino goalkeeper Alberto.



The win means Udinese move 10th on 47 points while Torino sit 13th on 41 points on the league standings.





Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Torino FC 2.405 1xbet X Draw 3.275 1xbet Sassuolo Calcio 3.395 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Torino win US Sassuolo has lost 3 of their last 5 away meetings against Torino. US Sassuolo over 0.5 goals US Sassuolo scored more than 0.5 goals in 7 of the last 10 away matches. US Sassuolo under 1.5 goals US Sassuolo scored less than 1.5 goals in 7 of the last 10 away matches.



