LaLiga: Sadiq In Full Action, Lookman Benched As Atlético Beat Valencia Away

Umar Sadiq was in full action as Valencia went down 2-0 against Atlético Madrid in their LaLiga encounter on Saturday.

Ademola Lookman was left on Atlético’s bench for the entire duration of the game.

Lookman was rested for next week’s UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg clash with Arsenal.

Both teams failed to hit target in the first half despite creating a number of matches.

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Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Atletico Madrid 1.931 1xbet X Draw 3.8 1xbet RC Celta de Vigo 4.265 1xbet View tips Tipster Insights Atletico Madrid -0.5 In 8 of the last 10 LaLiga EA Sports home matches, Atletico Madrid has won by at least 1 goals. Atletico Madrid to score first Atletico Madrid scored first in 5 of their last 8 LaLiga EA Sports home matches. Celta Vigo under 2.5 goals Celta Vigo scored less than 2.5 goals in the LaLiga EA Sports in 12 of the last 15 matches.

Substitute Iker Luque gave the visitors the lead in the 74th minute.

Another substitute Marcos Llorente doubled Diego Simeone’s side advantage eight minutes from time.

Atlético remain in fourth position with 63 points from 34 matches.

Valencia, who are fighting to escape the drop sit in 13th position with 39 points from same number of matches.



