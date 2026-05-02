Man United vs Liverpool: Old Trafford Showdown As Red Devils Target Double Over Rivals

Manchester United are set to host Liverpool in a blockbuster Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Sunday, May 3, 2026.

The two teams face each other in one of the fiercest rivalries in football as the race for Champions League places heats up.

Teams’ Form And Recent Performances

Man United

United have been in a rich vein of form since the appointment of Michael Carrick as interim manager, having lost just one of their 13 matches under the former England international midfielder.

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The Red Devils’ solitary defeat in this period came against Leeds United following the international break in March. However, they have since bounced back with successive victories over Chelsea and Brentford to maintain their third position.

The Manchester giants will go into the huge clash against Liverpool — whom they defeated 2-1 in the first leg — with a high level of confidence as they bid to record home-and-away victories against the Reds for the first time in 10 years.

Liverpool

Liverpool have had a very disappointing season, having crashed out of all competitions and also set to lose their crown as defending Premier League champions.

Following a 4-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup quarter-final, Arne Slot’s side exited the Champions League, losing 4-0 on aggregate to Paris Saint-Germain in the last eight of the competition.

However, the Reds are finding form late in the season, as they are currently unbeaten in their last three league games, including victories over city rivals Everton and Crystal Palace.

They will also go into this matchup with some level of confidence as they seek to dislodge United from third place.

Head-To-Head Statistics

Man United and Liverpool have met on 207 occasions, with the Old Trafford side leading with 81 wins to the Reds’ 67, while 59 matches have ended in draws.

Recent meetings between the two sides have seen Liverpool dominate, with the Red Devils winning just five of their last 20 encounters.

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The last meeting between the sides ended in favour of United, who won 2-1 away at Anfield — their first victory at the ground in nine years.

Harry Maguire scored a late header after Cody Gakpo had cancelled out Bryan Mbeumo’s early opener.

Key Players Analysis

Man United

Bruno Fernandes

Fernandes remains United’s most potent weapon this season. The 31-year-old Portugal international has netted eight goals and provided 20 assists in all competitions and is just one assist away from equalling the Premier League’s all-time assist record.

Fernandes has three goals and two assists against Liverpool in all competitions.

The Red Devils’ skipper is an energetic, direct attacking midfielder known for creating chances through risky, high-reward passes, while also being a strong presser and a capable long-range shooter and free-kick taker.

Casemiro

Casemiro is a top-class defensive midfielder, renowned as a destroyer and elite anchor who excels at breaking up play through tackles, interceptions and physical presence.

The 34-year-old is currently enjoying his most productive campaign in England, having scored nine goals and provided two assists.

Liverpool

Dominik Szoboszlai

Despite a disappointing campaign overall, Szoboszlai has emerged as Liverpool’s go-to player this season.

Outcome 1xBet Odds 1xBet Manchester United 2.327 1xbet X Draw 3.9 1xbet Liverpool FC 3.035 1xbet

The 25-year-old has scored 12 goals and provided nine assists across all competitions, while being deployed in several positions on the pitch.

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The former RB Leipzig midfielder is known for his relentless pressing, powerful long-range shooting and dynamic off-the-ball movement.

Florian Wirtz

Wirtz endured a slow start to his debut season in England following his £116 million move from Bayer Leverkusen.

However, the Germany international is adapting to the intensity and rigours of English football, having recorded 17 goal contributions (seven goals and 10 assists) so far in Liverpool colours.

The 22-year-old is an elite, technically gifted attacking midfielder who operates in the left half-space and combines incisive passing with intelligent movement, dribbling and a high work rate in the final third to break down defences.

Team News

Man United

United have received a significant boost ahead of this clash, with Matheus Cunha returning to team training after missing the side’s 2-1 win against Brentford on Monday night through injury.

Patrick Dorgu returned to the matchday squad in that contest and is expected to start this weekend.

Matthijs de Ligt remains a long-term absentee and is not expected to return for this game, having not played since the 2-1 victory at Crystal Palace in November.

Lisandro Martinez is still suspended following his red card against Leeds United.

Kobbie Mainoo, who recently signed a new long-term contract, is expected to partner Casemiro at the base of midfield and will be looking to celebrate the deal with a win.

Liverpool

Mohamed Salah, the top scorer in this fixture with 16 goals, has been ruled out of this clash following a hamstring injury sustained in Liverpool’s win over Crystal Palace. Jeremie Frimpong is expected to take his place.

This game may come too soon for Alisson Becker, who Arne Slot confirmed has not yet returned to training.

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Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leone and Hugo Ekitike are long-term absentees and are not expected to feature again this season.

Alexander Isak is expected to lead the line in the absence of Ekitike after getting on the scoresheet against the Eagles — his first goal since returning from injury.

Possible Starting Line-Ups

Man United (4-2-3-1):

Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Heaven, Dorgu; Casemiro, Mainoo; Amad, Fernandes, Mbeumo; Cunha

Liverpool (4-2-3-1):

Woodman; Jones, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Szoboszlai, Gravenberch; Gakpo, Wirtz, Frimpong; Isak

By Habeeb Kuranga



