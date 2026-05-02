Adeniran Delivers On Promise, Fires LASK To Austrian Cup Glory

Samuel Adeniran has emphatically lived up to his bold “goals galore” promise he made in June last year, as exclusively reported by Completesports.com delivering when it mattered most to fire LASK to Austrian Cup glory.

Adeniran Finishes As Austrian Cup Top Scorer

The powerful forward, who recently expressed confidence after settling into life in Austria, backed up his words with decisive performances throughout the campaign. Adeniran finished as the Cup’s competition’s top scorer with five goals, playing a pivotal role in LASK’s historic triumph.

In the final played on Friday May 1 2026 at the Worthersee Stadion, Klagenfurt , he rose to the big occasion with a brace to inspire his side to 4–2 victory over RAL, underlining his growing reputation as a clutch performer for the Austrian outfit.

Also Read: Exclusive: Adeniran Vows Goals Galore After Settling In At LASK

Beyond his cup heroics, Adeniran also enjoyed a productive league campaign in the Austrian Bundesliga, scoring seven goals and providing five assists to cap an impressive debut full season with the club.

Consistency And Impact Drive LASK’s European Push

Across all competitions, the Nigerian forward’s influence has been undeniable, combining consistency with decisive contributions in key matches. His performances not only helped LASK secure silverware but also strengthened their push for European football next season.

Having vowed to explode into form after finding his feet at the club, Adeniran has now fully delivered on that promise—turning confidence into goals, and goals into silverware.

By Johnny Ogbah in the UK



